Celebrating 20 Years at Salt Creek Grille
It’s your classic American steakhouse…but better.
If you’ve ever dined at Salt Creek Grille, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. From their perfectly grilled Atlantic Salmon to their Creek Burger on a toasted King’s Hawaiian Sweet bun, you won’t be disappointed.
Having been at the Valencia location since 1998, Salt Creek Grille has been serving up dishes that are pleasing to the palate for the last 20 years. It’s no surprise why guests come back for more. Their food, coupled with outstanding customer service, inviting atmosphere and entertainment has made Salt Creek Grille one of Santa Clarita’s most sought after dining locations.
Nestled along Town Center Drive, Salt Creek Grille boasts a wide selection of juicy hand cut mesquite-grilled steaks, signature cocktails, seafood and more. Salt Creek Grille in Valencia is one of five locations, and is locally owned by Santa Clarita resident Greg Amsler. Having been a resident of the SCV for just as long as his restaurant, Greg not only cares about the quality of food that is served up at Salt Creek Grille, but also the community in which he resides. “We want to treat our customers the way we would want to be treated,” states Greg. “Everyone is important to us.”
Providing exceptional food in an inviting atmosphere, the chefs at Salt Creek Grille know how to uphold classic grille traditions as well as reinvent them, making culinary strides to appease the changing palate of their guests. “We use fresh, local ingredients,” states Greg, “here our chefs come in early and stay late preparing items to ensure the highest quality of taste.”
Just as the seasons change, so too does the menu. The recent additions include savory items like herb crusted lamb chops made with Whole Grain Demi-Glace, Au Gratin Potatoes & Bacon & Onion Brussels Sprouts. Another savory must try on the new menu is the Blue Cheese Crusted Top Sirloin, a Baseball Cut Sirloin served with Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Shallot Hoisin Sauce Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Bacon & Onion Brussels Sprouts.
Not only do they serve up some of the favorites, they’ve added more dessert options to their new menu. From a Blackberry Lavender Cheesecake with a toasted coconut graham cracker crust and topped with a blackberry sauce to the Salted Butterscotch Crème Brûlée that is served with a butter pecan biscotti (made in house).
Be it in their private dining room which seats up to 30 guests or on their patio which seats anywhere from 80 people and can hold up to 120 cocktail style, Salt Creek is also the perfect choice for corporate events, elegant wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, holiday parties, non-profit galas and more.
For a complete dining experience, visit Salt Creek Grille today! We are located at 24415 Town Center Drive, #115 in Valencia. For more information, call 661-222-9999 or visit www.saltcreekgrille.com.
