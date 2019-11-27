 

Craig Martin’s “Home of the Month” 27440 Briars Place in Valencia

by | Nov 26, 2019 | Westfield Valencia Town Center

 Welcome to this stunning four-bedroom Valencia Northbridge cul-de-sac home with three-bedrooms and loft upstairs plus a den/office/bedroom and full bath downstairs with 2,499 sf of living space in prestigious Northbridge Pointe! Double-door entry opens to formal living and dining room, plus family room with a cozy fireplace. Cook’s kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating. The master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream with lots of grass for the kids and cozy gathering area on the side yard. Parking for eight cars. Plush carpet, wood and custom tile flooring, ceiling fans, plantation shutters throughout. Walk to award-winning Helmers Elementary, community pool/spa, park, dining and shopping, paseo system and 80 miles of picturesque trails. No Mello Roos! This is the family home you’ve been waiting for!
Craig works with both buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number one in his office in sales and ranks in the top one percent of Realtors in Santa Clarita. He was also featured on TLC’s “Flip That House” and recently on “Yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor. Call 661-361-6843 or visit www.CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty ONE Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201 in Valencia.

