Craig Martin’s “Home of the Month” 27440 Briars Place in Valencia
Welcome to this stunning four-bedroom Valencia Northbridge cul-de-sac home with three-bedrooms and loft upstairs plus a den/office/bedroom and full bath downstairs with 2,499 sf of living space in prestigious Northbridge Pointe! Double-door entry opens to formal living and dining room, plus family room with a cozy fireplace. Cook’s kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and bar seating. The master suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream with lots of grass for the kids and cozy gathering area on the side yard. Parking for eight cars. Plush carpet, wood and custom tile flooring, ceiling fans, plantation shutters throughout. Walk to award-winning Helmers Elementary, community pool/spa, park, dining and shopping, paseo system and 80 miles of picturesque trails. No Mello Roos! This is the family home you’ve been waiting for!
Craig works with both buyers and sellers in the Santa Clarita Valley. He is number one in his office in sales and ranks in the top one percent of Realtors in Santa Clarita. He was also featured on TLC’s “Flip That House” and recently on “Yahoo Finance” as a top California Realtor. Call 661-361-6843 or visit www.CraigMartinHomes.com. Realty ONE Group is located at 24251 Town Center Drive, Suite 201 in Valencia.
A Note From the Publishers – December 2019
A Note From the Publishers – December 2019

Where do I even begin? Over the years, the Santa Clarita Valley has become our home, it is where we raised our son, Alexander, where we gained success in our business and built a strong circle of friends and support. This is the same for so many families here in this...
Santa Clarita Magazine Celebrating 30 Years in Business
Santa Clarita Magazine Celebrating 30 Years in Business

For the past 30 years, Prime Publications Incorporated, publishers of Santa Clarita Magazine and SCV élite Magazine have been at the helm of media and marketing, utilizing their platform to keep our valley's small businesses, non-profits, achievements and developments...
Westfield Valencia Town Center Celebrates the Completion of Interior Renovations
Westfield Valencia Town Center Celebrates the Completion of Interior Renovations

On our cover this month, we are thrilled to feature Santa Claus, along with Corrine Barchanowicz, Senior General Manager at Westfield Valencia Town Center and her adorable daughter Arabella who stole all of our hearts with her very cute smile. You will find...
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
