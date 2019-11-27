Santa Clarita Magazine Celebrating 30 Years in Business
For the past 30 years, Prime Publications Incorporated, publishers of Santa Clarita Magazine and SCV élite Magazine have been at the helm of media and marketing, utilizing their platform to keep our valley’s small businesses, non-profits, achievements and developments in the public eye. What began as Mistletoe and Holly, a magazine about Christmas time, quickly became the go-to publication known as The Magazine of Santa Clarita, now as, Santa Clarita Magazine.
Santa Clarita Magazine has community news and stories, expert editorial advice, business profiles, new local merchants, advertisements that appeal to all and a comprehensive calendar of events each month with our community’s success as its priority. The award-winning magazine is laid out with an expert eye on design and detail, advertisers rave time and again about the results of their ad placement. Readers easily navigate through the identifiable pages and the On-the-town (OTT) segments paint a photo essay of local happenings. Because of their expertise and community involvement they have partnered with local businesses like The Senior Center at Bella Vida and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to release information relating to these businesses to the city.
Santa Clarita Magazine is not only the most valuable source for community information, it is also the most widely distributed, with a total monthly distribution, directly mailed to 80,000 homes and businesses. This combined with our email campaigns and social media outlets allows information to reach nearly 100 percent of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Aimed to help make a big difference in the community, owner’s Moe and Linda Hafizi has ensured Santa Clarita Magazine dedicates their covers to local non-profit organizations. From the volunteers, to the community events to the millions of dollars raised to help those in need, even creating fundraisers of their own like SCV Dancing with Our Stars that has raised over $1.5 million for our non-profits. The Hafizi’s continue to show support to these organizations and encourages their staff to get involved in the community.
Going forward, Linda and Moe’s son Alexander is working alongside his parents and is responsible for much of the growth and success of both publications. Alex, whom the community has watched grow up through the pages of the magazines is following in his parents’ footsteps through philanthropic causes and dedication to community. He currently serves on several non-profit boards to include his Presidency of Circle of Hope and Vice President of Marketing and Production at Junior Chamber International of SCV. Santa Clarita Magazine’s plan for the future is to continue to be the “go to” publication people turn to for all good things in Santa Clarita, and to continue to support our local non-profits. “We are happy to be in business after 30 years and attributing much of our success to the continuous support of our advertisers, because without them there would not be a magazine. We want to give them a huge thank you for making the last 30 years such a magnificent ride and look forward to serving our valley for years to come.”
