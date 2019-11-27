Slater’s 50/50 Headed to Westfield Valencia Town Center
Slater’s 50/50 announced an upcoming location in Westfield Valencia Town Center. The restaurant will be opened by local franchisee and experienced restaurant owner, Homayoun Daryani, with a Grand Opening celebration planned for January.
“The Valencia community has a very strong passion for food service and hospitality business,” Daryani says. “I’m highly involved in this community and owning restaurant concepts in this town has honed my skills on knowing what customers want and need. Valencia’s high demand for draft beer and burgers was a perfect opportunity to bring Slater’s 50/50 to this neighborhood.”
A first for Slater’s 50/50, the Valencia Town Center restaurant will feature a take-out window where mall guests can order burgers, espresso and coffee drinks, and Slater’s milkshakes to-go. In addition to an indoor dining area for more than 100 guests, the location will feature two patios: a 1,600 sq. ft. outdoor patio, and an indoor mall patio of roughly 660 sq. ft. Both patios will have access to 50 self-serve beer taps on two walls, while a full bar located inside the restaurant will boast up to 20 beers on tap, specialty bottled beers from around the world, cocktails, and Slater’s milkshakes. Private, bookable rooms will also be available for large party events.
Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50 percent ground bacon and 50 percent ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.
Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years.
