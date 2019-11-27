Westfield Valencia Town Center Celebrates the Completion of Interior Renovations
On our cover this month, we are thrilled to feature Santa Claus, along with Corrine Barchanowicz, Senior General Manager at Westfield Valencia Town Center and her adorable daughter Arabella who stole all of our hearts with her very cute smile. You will find this 35 foot decorated tree right outside JC Penny inside the beautifully remodelled mall. Santa Claus will be available for pictures though December 24 so take your kids and family in for your 2019 photo.
The $20 million investment at Westfield has elevated the customer experience, as well as attracted new tenants and first-to-market brands.
Westfield Valencia Town Center has completed extensive interior renovations at the shopping center which enhances and elevates the overall customer experience while now seamlessly connecting the center to its highly successful outdoor shopping districts, The Patios and Town Center Drive.
The new interior renovations focused on new flooring, lighting, landscaping and furniture throughout, upgraded restrooms, and a renovated food court.
“We began the interior renovations in the first quarter of 2019 with the goal of modernizing Valencia Town Center by elevating the destination’s ambience,” said Corrine Barchanowicz, Senior General Manager of Westfield Valencia Town Center. “We have received positive feedback from our retailers and shoppers that appreciate how the center’s renovations have elevated the overall lifestyle experience at the center.”
Since the interior renovation investment was announced, Westfield Valencia Town Center has seen increased leasing interest which has translated into recent store openings including Miniso, Salon Republic, L’OCCITANE en Provence and Lovisa Jewelry. In addition, first-to-market restaurant brands, Slater’s 50/50 and Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, are scheduled to open in 2020.
The $20 million renovation project also brought the center a second family lounge area that offers families added convenience and enjoyment as they move through the center between Town Center Drive and The Patios.
In addition, enhancements to the entry at Town Center Drive – including a new façade and awnings – provide a more inviting welcome to guests from the outside to come inside and explore.
Since the acquisition of Valencia Town Center, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has continually invested in the property to provide an exceptional, modern experience. Examples have included the addition of the aforementioned The Patios district, which brought Apple, Lululemon, Brighton Collectibles, first-class dining and other strong first-to-market brands to the Santa Clarita Valley. More recently, upgrades to the entertainment and dining offerings included the addition of The Canyon – Santa Clarita, The Cheesecake Factory, The Dudes’ Brewing Company and Saddle Ranch Chop House.
During the holiday season, Westfield Valencia Town Center will be giving thanks to the community by supporting local charities and organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, Junior Chamber International (JCI), WiSH Education Foundation and Bridge to Home. Key Members of these organizations will be present on each Thursday of December and will surprise and delight holiday shoppers! Pictured left are representatives from the non-profits and Westfield Valencia Town Center.
For further information, please contact John Musella at 310-717-6622 or visit www.westfield.com/valencia.
