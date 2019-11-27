What’s Going on at Ro Ma Jewelers

Celebrating 28 years in business, Ro Ma Jewelers has revamped their store without changing the amazing customer service making it the best experience for their new and long-time customers.

Ro Ma opened their doors on Town Center Drive and has provided the Santa Clarita Valley with superior customer service and products. After so many years, this family owned and operated business has rebranded, giving you the same high-quality service and products with a new modern look to the store. “We wanted something that was more comfortable yet, beautiful for the customer,” says Ramzi Azar.

From the exterior to the interior almost everything has been updated to reflect a store that is still inviting and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. Speaking of aesthetically pleasing, stop by the store to check out their new window displays featuring some of their very best jewels.

On behalf of the Ro Ma staff and Azar family, we wish you and yours a very happy and safe New Year.

For a gift that lasts a lifetime stop by Ro Ma Jewelers located at 24303 Town Center Drive suite 110, Valencia.

Join Ro Ma Jewelers at their fundraiser on Thursday, December 5th from 6pm-9pm. Proceeds from this Holiday event will support Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital