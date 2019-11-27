Where Artistry and Creativity Call Home – TyCam Marketplace
Head on over to the Westfield Valencia Town center to find this handmade marketplace that encourages creativity and serves as a permanent venue for artisans, artists and designers to showcase, sell and build their brands!
Meet Felicia Smith, of Tycam Collections and Handmade Knits. Felicia is the brainchild and creator behind the TyCam Marketplace. A woman with a passion for crafting, knitting and making exquisite hair bows for her daughters, Felicia took her love of creation and turned it into a real-life fairy tale. After 18 years of dedication as a stay at home mom, Felicia moved her family, including her husband and two teenage daughters to Santa Clarita from Atlanta. She is a proud mom of a Valencia High School graduate as well as mom to a senior at Valencia, as her daughter completes her senior year. It was just two years ago that you would find Felicia sitting on a chair at her kiosk in the Mall knitting away, selling each creation as they were completed. She also featured other artisans including a soap creator and succulent designer. After some time, the facilitators at Westfield took notice and they were able to move into the lovely space they call home today.
“Learn to knit, crochet, watercolor paint, succulent design and more (in two hours) with our workshops and classes. Host a party/event or create your own workshop! Last but certainly not least, our customers will have access to some of the hottest quality handmade items! We offer products such as soaps, jewelry, art, wood decor, knits, greeting cards and more at Tycam Marketplace,” said creator Felicia Smith. “I hope to meet you soon.”
You will find the TyCam Marketplace on the 2nd level of the mall near Macy’s and the Sweet Factory. The marketplace highlights a variety of artisans including local watercolor artist and recent gold medalist Zony Gordan, Shawn Shabibi of the Acton Mining Company; a gemstone jewelry artist. Connect with Nikole Amado, an artist who creates Hand-stamped metal jewelry or take home one of the absolutely gorgeous wreathes from Made with Love by Momo. Do you know what is a lost artform, heirloom gift-giving. When I was a little girl my grandmother wore a locket with her parent’s pictures in them. I loved that locket and it made me think of her always, even more with her passing. If you’re into family heirlooms like me, then you will want to visit Lori Patton, owner of Dearest Mine. Lori carries a variety of keepsake locket necklaces, ready to go home with you today!
Join guests on Saturday, December 14 for an amazing one-day event, Market Soiree. You will meet the artists and guest artists along with shop their unique offerings all day long, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Felicia is also passionate about giving back, donating 10 percent of selected items sold at the Soiree will go back to Circle of Hope. You won’t want to miss out on this spectacular opportunity.
For more details on classes or to shop online, visit www.tycammarketplace.com.
