A Note From the Publishers – January 2020

It warms our hearts to look back over 30 years of doing business in the Santa Clarita Valley. On our cover this month we feature images of some of our memorable covers.

We started the Santa Clarita Magazine in 1989 with hope in our hearts and the sole intent to create a publication that would deliver good news to our valley residents. Over the years we have fallen in love with our community and it truly is a big part of our lives. We have watched the valley grow with our initial distribution of 30,000 copies and we’ve grown with it, now distributing 80,000 copies every month. We have provided a platform for local businesses to promote their products and services and we are proud of the testimonials we receive from happy clients. Our local non-profits are a priority to us, every month we tie-in with them and help promote their events, this month is our particular favorite as we produce our 10th Annual Non-profit Wish List. In the year 2000 we had just 15 entries and this year we have over 45 entries, pretty amazing! Some requests are as small as purchasing a ticket for an event, or maybe you have something lying around that you no longer need, or perhaps you could help a patient in need of a ride, by taking them to their doctor’s appointment. The list is long and diverse, your help is needed, so dig deep and start someone’s year off right.

Talking about the New Year, what are your resolutions? We may be able to help you with at least one or two of them. If getting fit is on your to-do-list, visit our Health & Fitness Survival Guide where you will find many local fitness guru’s who will make it easier for you to reach your goals in fitness and nutrition. Also, in this issue is our Business Directory, packed full of local folks that could help you make the right business decisions in 2020.

With so much love around us, we feel truly blessed and look forward to ringing in the New Year. We wish you all good health, happiness and prosperity in 2020.

Until next time, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi.