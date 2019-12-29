Cheers to 30 Years of – Santa Clarita Magazine

The Santa Clarita Valley has been our home for the last three decades and we are so grateful to the community and to our advertisers for their continued support. When the publication first began, we were located in the Plaza Posada in Newhall. The City of Santa Clarita was in its infancy and the place we all have come to cherish was not as we know it today. Back then, there was no mall, and the closest toy store was in the San Fernando Valley, but we knew that this was a community on the rise and with it The Magazine of Santa Clarita, as it was known then was growing too.

In the early years, the magazine was distributed to 30,000 homes and businesses which totaled almost 100 percent of all homes at the time. As the community grew, so did the pages and distribution of the magazine. Now reaching 80,000 homes and businesses. We have developed with technology by incorporating our digital on-line magazine, we created a large following on our social media platforms, developed a 20k + constant contact email list and more recently video. For 30 years, our publication has been the go-to for superior marketing strategies for businesses, non-profits, new developments and achievements. Every page in the Santa Clarita Magazine sheds light on the all-around “Awesomeness” of our community, starting with our dynamic covers that have featured celebrities like actress Linda Gray from the hit television show Dallas (1980’s version). In 1985 we appeared on Channel 5 Morning News with news anchors Sam Rubin and Carlos Amescua and weatherperson Mark Kriski. Renowned artist Susan Rios adorned our cover back in August of 2000. We had fun with local radio celebrities Mark and Brian, and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers who were filming in the SCV. Just 13 years ago at Westfield Town Center, we featured an unknown group of brothers by the name of the Jonas Brothers, as they rode the carousel and were quite unruly, little did we know that they would one day become International stars.

More recently, we have shifted our focus and we now dedicate our covers to causes near and dear to our hearts. We enjoy spotlighting our local non-profit organizations, as we feel they are the heart of our community. Every month, you will find information on services, events, and support offered to residents. We love our non-profits so much that 10 years ago, we created our own fundraiser, SCV Dancing With Our Stars the success of this event amazed us, starting with a small audience of 200 and 10 dancers and now an audience of over 600 and 20 non-profits. We created a platform for our charities to raise money and since 2009 SCV Dancing With Our Stars has raised over $1.5 million.

Through our pages, we have watched our hospital develop into the incredible place it is today with the recent opening of the Patient Tower and additional beds to accommodate our growing community. We have supported the SCV Senior Center and enjoyed seeing them relocate into a beautiful new facility, Bella Vida. We have showed support to the Michael Hoefflin Foundation shedding light on their continued efforts to aid families battling childhood cancers. The list of non-profits we hae been involved with is too long to mention everyone, however, if you take a look at the following pages, you will see 46 listings in our Non-Profit Wish List, we can honestly say we have, in some way supported every one of them throughout the years.

Moe and I have sat and still sit on many of these boards and we encourage our staff to get involved. Today, our son Alexander joins us in running the magazine as the Associate Publisher. He has been in the public eye since he was two-years old, and now serves the community through philanthropy just as we do. Alexander now sits on the Circle of Hope’s board as the current President. He has a constant presence with JCI Santa Clarita as the Vice President of Marketing and Communications. He is also on many committees for many other non-profits in Santa Clarita. We are truly blessed.

“We are so grateful to our community, especially our loyal advertisers new and old, it is because of them, that we have enjoyed 30 years of success and we look forward to serving the Santa Clarita Valley for many years to come”