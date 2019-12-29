Happy New Year from Assistance League® Santa Clarita
A new year always brings an opportunity for growth and change. Assistance League members/volunteers always hope to be able to increase the number of individuals and families that will receive the benefits of our many philanthropic programs. Due to the generosity of our donors and shoppers at Assistance League Resale, in 2019, we have provided over 2,300 Santa Clarita Valley public school students with new school clothing and shoes. Eye examinations and eyeglasses have been given to students who needed them at no cost to their families.
Our New Year wish is that in 2020 we can serve more students and families. Please help us to achieve our wish. We invite you to shop at Assistance League Resale. Our inventory changes daily due to the many wonderful donations our community brings to our back door. Shop often! You never know what treasure you will find. We would love for you to help us bring happy smiles to the faces of more children.
For more information, please visit our website www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE