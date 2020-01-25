 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Community and Caring Are Core Values at Your CBD Store

by | Jan 25, 2020 | Community

There are many times in life when you are connected with the flow. Paths cross and people connect in a way that ignites change…
It was at an Expo in Mexico where Your CBD Store owner Lauren Lerch and fellow store owner named Areli Bryan were ignited to make a genuine change.
When Areli was a young girl her father worked with Casa Hogar, an orphanage in Mexico. He dedicated many years of his life at the orphanage and it was a very dear place for him. Areli had learned that Casa Hogar has fallen on hard times and was desperately in need of an angel. The school was near closing and would up-root the lives of the children that called Casa Hogar their home.
In an effort to make a difference, Lauren along with fellow store owners organized a donation from Your CBD Store to Casa Hogar, totaling $15,000. This incredible act of kindness allowed for school improvements, continued education, lodging, food and necessary supplies for 11 children. That is 11 children that will not go hungry and 11 children that will continue to have the opportunity to further their education and increase their ability to take care of themselves in adulthood.
Lauren feels the pulling at her heart called to do more at a local and global level. She shared, “As an owner of one of the founding stores, I have seen the growth of this company skyrocket to more than 500 stores worldwide, as well as have personally benefitted from CBD as a patient and survivor of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017. I now own four stores and feel so fortunate to share my story as inspiration as well as a product that truly can change lives.”
To reach Lauren or any one of the incredibly educated staff, please call 661-670-8600. You can also stop by for a free sample at 23120 Lyons Avenue, Suite 12 in Newhall. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-25 at 9.53.59 AM
Screen Shot 2020-01-25 at 9.53.50 AM

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
Celebrity Waiter 2020

Celebrity Waiter 2020

by | Jan 25, 2020 |

A Knight of Royals at Bella Vida on February 29 Santa Clarita Magazine is proud to feature the SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter event. This year’s cover features the King and Queen (Winston and Pansy Greene) of this year’s theme – A Knight of Royals. Winston and...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 29 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442