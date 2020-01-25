Community and Caring Are Core Values at Your CBD Store

There are many times in life when you are connected with the flow. Paths cross and people connect in a way that ignites change…

It was at an Expo in Mexico where Your CBD Store owner Lauren Lerch and fellow store owner named Areli Bryan were ignited to make a genuine change.

When Areli was a young girl her father worked with Casa Hogar, an orphanage in Mexico. He dedicated many years of his life at the orphanage and it was a very dear place for him. Areli had learned that Casa Hogar has fallen on hard times and was desperately in need of an angel. The school was near closing and would up-root the lives of the children that called Casa Hogar their home.

In an effort to make a difference, Lauren along with fellow store owners organized a donation from Your CBD Store to Casa Hogar, totaling $15,000. This incredible act of kindness allowed for school improvements, continued education, lodging, food and necessary supplies for 11 children. That is 11 children that will not go hungry and 11 children that will continue to have the opportunity to further their education and increase their ability to take care of themselves in adulthood.

Lauren feels the pulling at her heart called to do more at a local and global level. She shared, “As an owner of one of the founding stores, I have seen the growth of this company skyrocket to more than 500 stores worldwide, as well as have personally benefitted from CBD as a patient and survivor of the Las Vegas shooting in 2017. I now own four stores and feel so fortunate to share my story as inspiration as well as a product that truly can change lives.”

