A Note From the Publishers – March 2021

We are so excited to be promoting two events on our cover this month, Little Black Dress Event and Games for a Cause! It kind of feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel! Congratulations to our two Santa Clarita Soroptimist groups for all of their hard work and dedication to their causes, we applaud you! If you want to get involved with either of these great events you will find more information inside.

You may also enjoy our third cover story, featuring Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares. We had the pleasure of talking to Suzette to discuss her plans for the future and her journey thus far, her story is on page 22.

It seems both impossible and incredible that we are now one year into a world pandemic, 2020 was not a year for the faint of heart., COVID-19 hit our nation hard with a jolt that has forever changed our lives. We implore you to wear your mask, stay six feet apart while you practice social distancing, and wash your hands, these have been constant messages that we all must adhere to in order to curb the spread in our community. As we close out year one of the pandemic, we genuinely think we have the fortitude and perseverance to turn things around working as a community to make sure we continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines to assist our fellow neighbors in our hours of need. Turn to our Year In Review Living with COVID-19 starting on page 30.

This year, Valencia Industry Association celebrate their 40th Anniversary. With great leadership and partnerships with local business, their accomplishments are to be commended, you can read their story on page 28.

We were pleased to see that the SCV Senior Center has so much going on in March, all while staying safe on their parking lot, check out their calendar of events on page 34.

There is so much information in this issue, enjoy our very informative guides where we feature the best of the best. Just in time for tax season, our Ka-Ching Tax Guide has all the information you’ll need to get your taxes done on time and without hassle. With so many opportunities for youth enrichment and study, the world of education and childcare is becoming increasingly competitive, but our Kids Education & Fun Directory features programs that are a cut above the rest. Be sure to see what local education has to offer your children. To help around the house, our Spring Home and Garden Directory offers a plethora of information to help you make your space as fresh and as vibrant as the season.

We wish you a very safe Saint Patrick’s Day and Happy Spring.

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi