Valentine’s Day with The Old Town Junction

by | Feb 8, 2021 | Dining, Arts & Entertainment

Romance is in the air and many are looking forward to spending time with those that matter most. Whether celebrating Valentine’s Day with a significant other or with a socially distanced group of friends The Old Town Junction has something fabulous in store everyone. For $89 per person, you can choose from a selection of carefully crafted dishes from the Valentine’s Menu.   Each course contains three or four options to choose from so you can mix it up and enjoy all the delicious flavors created by Chef Daniel Otto and his team. If you are dinning at the restaurant there will be a larger menu available.

Call today and make your reservation: 661-702-4888 or visit the website for more information: www.theoldtownjunction.com

