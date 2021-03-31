A Note From the Publishers – April 2021

Happy Springtime, the season of new beginnings, when flowers bloom, animals awaken and the earth seems to come to life again! We welcome warmer weather, longer days and the reopening of businesses that were forced to close their doors or to work at much lower capacity during COVID-19. Yes, we are excited that the red tier is here! Inside dining, kids back in school, movie theaters are in operation, fitness centers are open and museums, zoos and aquariums open, even with certain restrictions, it’s a good sign that we are on the road to recovery and better days ahead!

On our cover, we are not going forward but backwards, in fact, we are going Back to the Future! Yes, the DeLorean car on our cover is the real deal, it actually appeared in the movie and was blown to bits. We were so lucky to meet up with Terry Matalas the owner, who painstakingly, piece-by-piece rebuilt this fine machine to bring it back to its former glory. Join Circle of Hope on May 7 at the upcoming drive-through movie event, at Westfield Valencia Town Center. I probably don’t need to tell you which movie they will be showing. Parking spots are limited so purchase your spot today, there will be lots of fun and games at the event so take the family and support a very worthy cause.

Talking about worthy causes, Child & Family Center, also on our cover this month, are continuing with their traditional Taste of the Town event, but this year with a twist. You can read all the details on page 22.

Going back to 2015, the City of Santa Clarita came up with a five-year plan and called it SC2020. What they have accomplished in that time frame is incredible. We have four pages of project milestones starting on page 26. After reading it you will understand why we live in one of the best places in the US. We thank and congratulate the hard-working folks over at the City for always providing the best to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to news about our community’s latest events, this issue also features guides to help you stay on top of the season! Just in the nick of time, the Ka-Ching! CPA Guide showcases our valley’s best tax services all in one place, so you have a convenient way to get to know your CPA and choose someone quickly. Our All About Pets Directory is a huge hit each year, and it features all the services you need to keep your furry loved ones safe, healthy, happy and beautiful. While you’re in the Pets section, don’t miss out on our Cutest Pet Photo Contest results! Your heart will surely melt when you see these adorable photos and we received so many this year!

Spring is abuzz with the changing weather and seasons – but also our newest issue of élite Magazine! If you haven’t read our April/May issue yet, be sure to take a look. Local duo Max Homa and Joe Greiner along with golf pro Tiger Woods are our cover feature in this issue. We have also featured many medical professionals who are winners of our 4th Annual élite Ultimate Medical Awards. With lots more stories on interesting local people and organizations. You won’t read about them anywhere else other than élite Magazine!

Can’t get enough élite? Be sure to vote for your favorite guy in our Ultimate Gentleman in Business Awards, live now on scvelitemagazine.com. Only your votes will determine the best in the SCV!

Wishing our readers’ a very Happy Easter and Passover!

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi