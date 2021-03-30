FivePoint Valencia Launches Community Website – First Model Homes Coming This Spring
Santa Clarita Valley home shoppers will soon see an inviting array of distinctive new home designs, as FivePoint Valencia takes shape. Learn more about upcoming opportunities and Valencia’s innovative community design at www.valencia.com, and connect on Facebook by visiting Facebook.com/ValenciaCalifornia.
Valencia’s new homes are planned for first-time, move-up and empty nester singles, couples and families, and will provide diverse choices with versatile layouts and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Featured styles will include classic California, Italian and Spanish, and edgier, contemporary urban architecture.
Lennar will open Valencia’s debut new home collections and plans to introduce multiple design series with spring model home openings. For more details on these new homes, call 888-216-2494 or visit www.lennar.com
Also coming soon are KB’s new homes of Clover at Valencia. KB Home invites shoppers to learn more by calling 888-524-6637 or visiting www.kbhome.com
Inspired by its historic Newhall Ranch origins, Valencia harmonizes progressive, sustainable concepts for homes and their surroundings, which will offer diverse ways to explore the community’s glorious outdoor environment.
Valencia’s expansive open spaces will hold parks; amenities for kids and adults; unique discovery points; neighborhood electric vehicle paths; and trails for hiking and biking. Some trails feature connectivity with LA County’s regional trails network.
Valencia is also planned for new schools, and for light commercial uses. The community’s location complements its design and pricing diversity, scenic location and signature amenities.
Retail, dining and leisure choices are close to home and adjacency to the I-5 puts area work centers within easy reach. Convenient access to Metrolink, additional freeways and state highways strengthens connectivity.
FivePoint is a California company that designs and develops mixed-use, planned communities in three of the state’s most dynamic coastal markets—Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. FivePoint is noted for seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, schools, entertainment venues, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space.
See www.fivepoint.com for more information.
