 

Digital Edition
Subscribe
Archives

Cover

FivePoint Valencia Launches Community Website – First Model Homes Coming This Spring

by | Mar 30, 2021 | Community

Santa Clarita Valley home shoppers will soon see an inviting array of distinctive new home designs, as FivePoint Valencia takes shape. Learn more about upcoming opportunities and Valencia’s innovative community design at www.valencia.com, and connect on Facebook by visiting Facebook.com/ValenciaCalifornia.
Valencia’s new homes are planned for first-time, move-up and empty nester singles, couples and families, and will provide diverse choices with versatile layouts and indoor/outdoor living spaces. Featured styles will include classic California, Italian and Spanish, and edgier, contemporary urban architecture.
Lennar will open Valencia’s debut new home collections and plans to introduce multiple design series with spring model home openings. For more details on these new homes, call 888-216-2494 or visit www.lennar.com
Also coming soon are KB’s new homes of Clover at Valencia. KB Home invites shoppers to learn more by calling 888-524-6637 or visiting www.kbhome.com
Inspired by its historic Newhall Ranch origins, Valencia harmonizes progressive, sustainable concepts for homes and their surroundings, which will offer diverse ways to explore the community’s glorious outdoor environment.
Valencia’s expansive open spaces will hold parks; amenities for kids and adults; unique discovery points; neighborhood electric vehicle paths; and trails for hiking and biking. Some trails feature connectivity with LA County’s regional trails network.
Valencia is also planned for new schools, and for light commercial uses. The community’s location complements its design and pricing diversity, scenic location and signature amenities.
Retail, dining and leisure choices are close to home and adjacency to the I-5 puts area work centers within easy reach. Convenient access to Metrolink, additional freeways and state highways strengthens connectivity.
FivePoint is a California company that designs and develops mixed-use, planned communities in three of the state’s most dynamic coastal markets—Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. FivePoint is noted for seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, schools, entertainment venues, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space.
See www.fivepoint.com for more information.

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
Taste of the Town Drive-Thru Open

Taste of the Town Drive-Thru Open

by | Mar 30, 2021 |

Part of our cover this month features Frank D. Di Tomaso, Presenting Sponsor and President of Bank of Santa Clarita. Board Members; Fred Arnold, Jean LaCorte Kiczek, Taylor Kellstrom and Walter Kiczek Presenting Sponsor and Chef of Sand Canyon Country Club. A special...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442