JCI Santa Clarita Awards & Installation 2021

JCI Santa Clarita just celebrated their annual Awards and Installation this past month with a Mardi Gras twist. This year several awards were handed out to Jaycee members who really went the extra mile this year to make JCI once again a leading organization in the Santa Clarita Valley. On behalf of Santa Clarita Magazine, we want to wish a huge congratulations to all the awardees and president Sharlene Duzick for making this such a fantastic year. We welcome with open arms the next chapter president, Daniela Echaiz and her board and look forward to seeing all what this team has planned for 2021. Also, another big thank you to all the sponsors for making this event such fun: SJ Partners, Jason Gibbs, Newleaf, California Pet Gear, Bryant-Hafizi Real Estate, Exquisite Glamour: Face and Body Sculpting, Taylor Kellstrom Real Estate, Musella Group, Levy Realty Team, Santa Clarita Magazine, Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Brittany Barlog, Mellady Direct Marketing, VideoBump and Johnathan Waymire.

For more information about JCI Santa Clarita go to www.jcisantaclarita.com.