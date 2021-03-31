Taste of the Town Drive-Thru Open

Part of our cover this month features Frank D. Di Tomaso, Presenting Sponsor and President of Bank of Santa Clarita. Board Members; Fred Arnold, Jean LaCorte Kiczek, Taylor Kellstrom and Walter Kiczek Presenting Sponsor and Chef of Sand Canyon Country Club. A special thank you to Fred Arnold for supplying the car.

Join Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 2, 2021 for a Drive Thru Taste of the Town to be held at 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy in Santa Clarita.

Taste of the Town will look a little different this year, since your favorite restaurants and breweries will not be present. But the funds raised are more important this year than ever. The restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries that have supported this event year after year have taken a big hit this past year. Now is our chance to give back to them and also support Child & Family Center!

Since the pandemic prevents everyone from gathering in person, each ticket will offer your choice of gift cards to 22 participating restaurants. This is your chance to support your favorite eatery, or choose a place you’ve been meaning to try and create your own Taste of the Town.

VIP tickets are $125 and include two $25 gift cards to your choice of restaurants. General tickets are $75 and include one $25 gift card. Tickets may be purchased online: www.tasteofthetown.com

The Drive-Thru event will be held on the campus of Child & Family Center from 12 noon – 4:00 pm. Guests will pick up their gift cards and deluxe gift bag, enjoy live music, a photo-opportunity and a few surprises.

Bid on exciting auction items in their online super silent auction and of course it wouldn’t be Taste of the Town without their signature Diamond Drop event, sponsored by Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry. Purchase a $25 ticket, and receive a “Piccolo Bottle” (one glass) of champagne and a chance to win a beautiful piece of diamond jewelry!

Taste of the Town is Child & Family’s largest fundraiser and more important than ever. Over the past year, their therapists and case managers have continued to help over 900 children, teens and families in our community who struggle with anxiety, depression, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence situations. Your support helps provide funding to continue to provide these crucial services.

Special thanks to their presenting sponsors: Bank of Santa Clarita and Sand Canyon Country Club. They lead an impressive list of community members and organizations who generously support this important event. Sponsorships are available. Please contact: Cheryl Jones, 661-255-6847 ext.3018.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.tasteofthetown.com.

Please join us for a Taste of the Town like no other before!

A SaMPLING OF OUR Auction items

Dinner for 8 lakeside

Schecter Guitar

Italian Cooking Class for 8

Weekend in Denver

Dinner & Wine Pairing for 8

Foursome at Sand Canyon Country Club

4-Night Stay in an Ocean View Room at

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

3-night weekday stay for two at

The Setting Inn, Sonoma

Private in-home Wine Tasting for 12

Skydiving for Two

805/Firestone Basket

Celebration Yard Signs

Romantic Picnic for 2-6

Restaurant Gift Cards

and more to come.

Thank You to OUR SPONSORS!

PRESENTING SPONSORS

Bank of Santa Clarita

S.C. Country Club

EXECUTIVE CHEF

SPONSORS

Peterersen

SOUS CHEF SPONSORS

Boston Scientific

Julie Sturgeon, CPA

GARCON SPONSORS

Barbara Cochran

City of Hope

SCV Cleaners

Bruce & Aida Weinstein

SOMMELIER SPONSORS

JSB Development

Vista Canyon

Joan & Joey Aschoff

Taylor Kellstrom Real Estate

David Rendall ReMAX

MEDIA SPONSORS

Santa Clarita Magazine

The Signal

KHTS AM 1220 / FM 98.1

OUR FABULOUS PARTICIPATING Restaurants

Clarice’s Cake &

Candy Supplies

Egg Plantation

Jersey Mike’s

Jill’s Cake Creations

Larsen’s

Lazy Dog

Marstons

Newhall Press Room

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Old Town Junction

Olive Terrace

Piccola Osteria

Piccola Trattoria

Presto Pasta

Salt Creek Grille

Sharky’s Woodfired

Mexican Grill

Slaters 5050

Susie B’s Kitchen

Telco Brewery

Wolf Creek Restaurant

Wolf Creek Brewery

Wood Ranch

