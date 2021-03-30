The City of Santa Clarita Looks Forward to Welcoming the Community to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment in Santa Clarita

When the former Valencia Ice Station shut down in the Spring of 2020, the ice-skating community in Santa Clarita was heartbroken. This facility had been the place they honed their skills, competed and made lifelong friendships. They started a movement to save the Ice Station. The Santa Clarita City Council heard their messages and saw the opportunity to preserve this facility to support ice athletes but also serve the broader community as an event hub.

The City purchased the facility and has spent the last months renovating, refurbishing and getting the ice sheets back up, frozen and ready for skating. With a new owner and a new look also came a new name. The facility will now be called The Cube – Ice and Entertainment in Santa Clarita. The Cube will still offer three ice sheets for skating and a fresh, clean look with new paint, flooring, and updated fixtures.

To ensure that The Cube runs smoothly and professionally, the City has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) for operations. The facility is owned by the City but will be operated by ASEC in partnership with the LA Kings.

“We are thrilled to have ASEC and the LA Kings managing our ice facility,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “The name recognition, experience and expertise will ensure a top-notch operation that our local youth hockey clubs, figure skating teams, curling competitors and recreational skaters will all enjoy once the doors reopen. We look forward to welcoming the community back to this Santa Clarita landmark.”

ASEC was founded in 2006 and is the largest owner/operator of ice skating and indoor sports facilities in the United States. ASEC owns and/or operates more than 20 facilities, including the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, which is home to the LA Kings.

“The Santa Clarita community has a great tradition of supporting hockey and all ice sports, and this is the next critical step to continue and expand upon that mission,” said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “ASEC and the LA Kings are committed to playing a key role in the next chapter of growing the game of hockey in particular, as well as inspiring the next generation of athletes in our community.”