A Note From the Publishers – May 2021

May is National Hospital Month and we are so very pleased to feature Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on our cover.

April 1, marked Roger Seaver’s 20th anniversary as Henry Mayo’s president and CEO. During his time at Henry Mayo, Roger’s accomplishments have been many and include the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center, the Wayne and

Connie Spears Intensive Care Unit, the Kim and

Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,

the Roberta Veloz Cardiovascular Center and

of course the fabulous new Patient Tower.

We would like to personally congratulate

Roger on all of his achievements and for giving us a hospital to be proud of.

I have personally been involved with the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for many years and

it has been really exciting to be

involved with and to see the

constant improvements and necessary expansions to accommodate the population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

On our cover, we feature Roger Seaver along with Marlee Lauffer, President of

the Hospital Foundation; Tracy “Bud” Lawrence, MD, Medical Director of Emergency Care and Joe Caso, owner of Frontier Toyota. We celebrate the 48th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Golf Classic which will take place on May 8th. If you are not a golfer, not to worry, you can still support one of the largest fundraisers for the hospital by entering for a chance to win a brand new 2021 Toyota Corolla-Hybrid LE, generously donated by Joe Caso. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold at $100 each and the drawing will take place at noon on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the hospital. So buy your tickets today because they will go fast. You will find a form on our inside front cover or visit http://bidpal.net/golfhybrid for more information. Good luck!

Talking about feeling lucky, I had the opportunity of going to an actual live event on April 11, this was the first event I’ve attended in just over a year, so congrats to the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley on their Little Black Dress Fashion Show which sold out and hopefully made lots of money for our non-profits. We share pictures of the event on page 46 in one of our first live On The Town features in 2021.

We hope you enjoy our 7th annual special Old Town Newhall section starting on page 47. Whenever we visit Main Street and the surrounding area, we are excited by the fun vibe. It’s such a great place to spend an afternoon shopping or visiting one of the amazing restaurants or wine bars. We were at the ribbon cutting for the new Laemmie Theater which opened on April 16, so you can even catch a movie on Main Street and a little bird told us that Canyon Theatre Guild is gearing up with their live shows starting in June. You will find a great assortment of local businesses just waiting for you to visit. So shop local and support them as much as you can, you will not be sorry!

Our Calendar of Events is FULL this month, what a wonderful feeling, so many events planned both virtually and live, we’ve missed seeing everyone and look forward to a full calendar for the entire 2021!

Don’t forget to show your love and appreciation to mom this Mother’s Day and thank her for all the wonderful things she has done for you. See pages 64-65 for great Mother’s Day gift ideas.

Inside you will find a comprehensive Medical Guide, beginning on page 104 bringing you many listings on all types of medical offices and services offered in our valley to help you find the right professional.

We wish all mothers a very Happy Mother’s Day

Until next time, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi