A Note From the Publishers – June 2021

We can’t tell you how happy we are to be featuring three actual live events on our cover – it’s been a while!

Kicking us off on June 5 is SCV Veg Fest. We just love the energy of this group of individuals, they inspire us with their passion! We hope you will support them by attending this event. It’s a great family day out and it’s happening right here in Santa Clarita at the Blomgren Ranch on Sierra Highway.

Keeping it local, the SCV Senior Center are back with their signature event, Celebrity Waiters. Even though there are going to be some changes to the celebrations, you will still enjoy great food, entertainment and auctions all in the outdoor courtyard of their new home at Bella Vida. It will be a fabulous Italian themed night under the stars.

Mark the date as we celebrate the Wish Foundation and their upcoming event Cars Under the Stars on July 24, at Westfield Valencia Town Center. You’ll find over a hundred classic, hot rods, muscle cars and motorcycles! Vote for your favorite, listen to the live band, sip on a cold beer, and fill up from a variety of food and snack vendors! Read the story on page 26.

With things opening up a little, we were so happy to hear that although still limited, graduation will be happening in the SCV. We have a wonderful section for our graduates inside and we wish them well in all of their future ventures. On our cover we featured Shane Sypher and you can catch all of our SCV graduates in our special on-line edition.

The Boys & Girls Club 49th Annual Benefit, Auction, Bubbles & Bids is going virtual on June 5th, so dig deep in your pockets and start bidding to help the kids this year, you will find an amazing selection of live and silent auctions. Visit www.scvbgc.org/auction and start bidding now!

Get the family ready for summer nights in the park as the City of Santa Clarita announce their summer concerts, it looks like a wonderful line up so pack your picnics or even better visit a local restaurant and let them pack it for you.

Santa Clarita is a diverse community, back in 2019 the City of Santa Clarita officially declared June as Pride Month, this was a huge step for the LGBTQ+ population here. We have several organizations within the SCV that support Pride Month, please turn to page 40 for more details.

Our sister publication SCV élite Magazine June/July issue is now available, if you are not receiving your copy please let us know and we will add you to our mailing list, in this latest issue we celebrate our Ultimate Gentlemen in Business Awards. You can also check it out on-line in our digital edition.

Happy Dad’s day and congratulations to all of our graduates!

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi