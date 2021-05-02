Cars Under the Stars Hosted by WiSH Education Foundation

Cars Under the Stars, the 1st annual evening SCV car show, will take place Saturday evening, July 24th, atop the parking structure outside Macy’s™ at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. This fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation (https://www.wisheducationfoundation.org) and features hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, muscle and specialty cars spanning almost 90 years. The WiSH Education Foundation has really worked hard to create a unique family-friendly event that has so much more in store for attendees.

The rooftop event takes place from 6-10p.m., and features a live cover band, The Walking Phoenix’s, playing a fun selection of music for all to enjoy, dance and sing along. There will be an assortment of food and snack options, vendor booths, the Sidecar Bar (a beer and wine area for 21+), trophies, raffles and many more attractions!

Join us for a night of fun, all are welcome. Entry tickets for the community are $5 each, with kids 5 & under free! T-Shirts will be available for sale to commemorate the day and the needed funds will go to benefitting students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

WiSH Education Foundation invites car owners to be a part of the event, so if you have a beauty that you want to show off, we would love to have you enter it and show it off. Registration in advance for cars & trucks is $30 before July 17th and $40 after that date. Your registration includes entrance for two people, a raffle ticket and a swag bag.

To register or purchase tickets for Cars Under the Stars, visit and learn more online at https://www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cars-under-the-stars/

About WiSH Education Foundation:

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation benefitting 23,000 students of the William S Hart Union School District. WiSH was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. We serve nearly 23,000 students in grades 7 through 12. As a designated 501c(3) non-profit organization, the foundation acts as a separate and distinct entity that works alongside the Hart district to fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone. Other successful events benefitting WiSH include Cocktails on the Roof, Wine on the Roof, SCV Music Festival and many more.