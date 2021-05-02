Drive-In Movie Experience…Back To The Future!

Let’s go to the movies! Join us on Friday, May 7th, for Starry Night Cinema, a drive-in movie experience hosted by Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall. From the comfort of your own vehicle, you will enjoy the big screen showing one of America’s favorite classic films, Back To The Future. Set in this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ‘50s in a DeLorean time machine when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. This movie is rated PG.

As part of your drive-in movie experience, each vehicle will receive one movie snack goodie bag with all your favorite movie munchies and snacks to enjoy during the movie. All proceeds from Starry Night Cinema will benefit Circle of Hope, a cancer support center serving those with cancer and their families here in Santa Clarita. Prior to the movie, come and enjoy dinner from several of Valencia Town Center restaurants who will be participating by offering a percentage of your meal purchase back to the organization. Starry Night Cinema’s supporting sponsors include: Westfield Town Center, City of Hope, Thrivent, SCVi Charter School, Dan & Janine Jones, Coldwell Banker Quality Properties, Logix Mortgage Lending, Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology, 9Round Kick Boxing, Siby Jehn-Johnson Kellar Williams VIP Properties, Bryant-Hafizi Real Estate, Mission Valley Bank, Damian White Insurance and Santa Clarita Magazine.

Tickets are $30 per vehicle. Gates open at 7:00pm with the feature film beginning sharply at 8:30pm. Guests must remain in their vehicles once they enter the viewing area with the exception of using the restrooms, picking up their dinners, or entering the mall. Guests leaving their vehicles are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Taller vehicles, SUV’s and trucks will be parked behind smaller compact vehicles and sedans. For additional information on Starry Night cinema and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.circleofhopeinc.org/starry-night/ or call the Circle of Hope office at (661) 254-5218. A limited number of tickets are available, and this event will sell out!

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization offering financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals. Circle of Hope also offers supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources and a support group for cancer patients, survivors, family and caregivers. All services, classes and programs are offered free of charge. For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, CA 91321