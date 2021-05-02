Joe Caso and The Power of Giving

Having the power to improve the lives of others is, to many people, a privilege, and one that comes with its own sense of obligation. This sentiment expressed in these words is not lost on business leader and philanthropist Joe Caso. A fixture in the Santa Clarita Valley, and best known as the owner of Frontier Toyota, Joe Caso has supported Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Emergency Services Department for 25 years.

Caso realized early on of the value and importance of investing in and making a commitment to his community. His kind and giving heart, combined with his dedication to making a difference in the lives of others was the motivation behind his efforts to mount a safe driving campaign for teens. In 1997, Frontier Toyota partnered with Henry Mayo, Safe Rides (closed in 2017 after 32 years of service), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the City of Santa Clarita to host the annual White Ribbon Weeks/Drive Safe Program aimed at raising awareness about impaired driving and preventing the deaths of teens due to automobile accidents.

The Caso family recognized the importance of the White Ribbon Weeks/Drive Safe campaign, but was keenly aware that supporting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department would have an even greater impact on the cause. The family had a personal experience and understood the value of life-saving services at Henry Mayo’s Emergency Room and Trauma Center.

The 48th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Hybrid” Golf Classic will return this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Caso, celebrating his 25th year as title sponsor, has generously donated a brand new 2021 Toyota Corolla-Hybrid LE to raffle off which offers the community an exciting new way to participate and support the Emergency Services Department. All of the proceeds will benefit emergency services at Henry Mayo. For more information, please call 661.200.1200 or visit http://bidpal.net/golfhybrid.

Joe says that he is honored to have supported the golf tournament since 1996, and has a lot of respect for the dedication of Henry Mayo’s ER staff. “The ER staff at Henry Mayo is top notch. These professionals–including physicians, nurses, and all clinicians– work very hard for you. They must be strong in treating the most horrendous traumas and illnesses, and are compassionate to those whose emotions are raw. They are special human beings and are integral to the Emergency Department’s special life-saving services.”

The Henry Mayo Family is grateful for Joe Caso’s generosity and continued support of the Emergency Department which is critical to the health and well-being of the Santa Clarita Valley.