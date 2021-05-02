Mayor’s Monthly Message Earning and Maintaining Our Safe City Reputation
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more. Achieving and sustaining accolades such as this is thanks to our Sheriff’s Deputies’ dedication and hard work and our residents’ vigilance.
To ensure that we continue to achieve these positive rankings, the City and Sheriff’s Station have launched the Guard That Auto Campaign. A fun twist on the Grand Theft Auto video game, the campaign encourages residents to be informed on how they can protect their car from potential auto thieves.
There has been a recent spike in the number of grand theft auto reports in the Santa Clarita Valley. To make sure residents know how to “Guard That Auto,” banners, posters and advertisements will be seen throughout the City, centering on five main “Keep Your” messages:
1. Keep Your keys inside your home and out of your car.
2. Keep Your car safe and park in well-lit areas.
3. Keep Your car safe and use a theft protection device.
4. Keep Your spare key with you, not in a car that can be stolen.
5. Keep Your valuables out of your car.
By following these simple tips, you can protect your vehicle from a would-be thief. For more important safety messages, make sure you follow the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on social media. By working together and keeping an eye out for one another, we can help keep Santa Clarita the safe, family-friendly community we are all proud to call home.
