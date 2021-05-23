Santa Clarita’s 2nd-Annual Veg Fest Veg Fest SCV Announces All-Star Vendor Lineup

Santa Clarita’s vegan-themed food, beer, wine, & music festival announces its heavy-hitter vendor lineup for the 2021 festival. The Veg Fest is set to take place on Saturday, June 5th at Blomgren Ranch, deep in the heart of Canyon Country. The Veg Fest offers its guests everything from food trucks, beer, wine & dancing, to slacklining, cacao ceremonies, bounce houses and yoga.

“The primary theme of this year’s Veg Fest is Reconnection. We see this as our city’s coming out party post pandemic, so we want to throw one that reconnects us to each other in celebration of our mission to support local businesses and promote Health, Compassion, and Sustainability.

Our city needs this. We all need this.”—

Founder, Jess Guidroz

#VegFestScv2021 Presents:

Food Trucks & Tents:

Although health is our primary focus 364 days of the year, be sure to save your cheat meals for Veg Fest 2021 because you’re going to want it all. Craving a pizza, burger and fries? Got it. Nacho’s, ramen or ice cream? Got it. So treat yo’self & your taste buds to some of So-Cal’s finest vegan cuisine. Featuring fan-favorites like Voodoo Vegan, Vuture Foods, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Cena Vegan & Original Herbivore.

Veg Fest Farmers Market

#ShopLocal and support some of our favorite local businesses at the Veg Fest Farmers Market. Checkout Modhippie Handmade goods, Live Life Reiki Studio, Farm Fresh to You, Blue District, LA Animal Save, fruits & veggies from our Newhall Farmers Market, crystals, cosmetics, and tons more!

“I think we’re most excited about the unveiling of our Veg Fest Farmers Market at this year’s event. In an attempt to better support our local businesses, we thought we’d create a farmer’s market type of experience that gives our attendees a chance to sample, connect with, and support an eclectic fusion of small businesses under one roof.”—VP, Cacey Scott

Get Juicy

Cheers! Slàinte! Toast a fellow comrade & sip on a local craft beer or aged glass of wine from some of our local breweries (Wolf Creek & Telco!) and wineries (TBA). Upon entry, attendees 21+ will get 3 taster tickets to sample some of So-Cal’s finest beer and wine. Full 12oz pour tickets will be sold from 2-7:30pm.

Kids Kingdom

Bounce houses, face painting, slack-lining, sensory games, and all the things kids love under adult supervision (shout-out all Veg Fest volunteer staff!). Let your kids party while you party. Fair is fair, right?

Consciousness Corner:

Group yoga, meditation, reiki, sound bowl healing, and cacao ceremonies will be offered at various times throughout the day. Times will be announced the week of the event. Stay tuned!

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Time: 2-8pm

Tickets: VegFestScv.com Current Pre-sale: $15, At the door: $20

Place: Blomgren Ranch: 15142, Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita CA 91390

Contact: For interviews or questions, please contact Jess Guidroz: jess@scvvegfest.com

Social Media (Instagram): @VegFestSCV

Facebook Page: Veg Fest SCV

Website: http://www.VegFestScv.com

Volunteers: All conscious collaboration is welcomed! Looking for volunteer hours? Being called to help out at the event? We’d happily welcome the support!

Contact jess@scvvegfest.com