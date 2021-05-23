SCV Senior Center’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner

Bella Notte at Bella Vida – An Italian Night Under the Stars

The SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Erika Kauzlarich-Bird and Elizabeth Hopp are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event on July 17, 2021 at Bella Vida.

Celebrity Waiter is the signature fundraising event for the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. Due to Covid-19, the event was moved to Saturday, July 17, 2021 and will be held totally outside in the spacious Bella Vida Courtyard and surrounding grounds.

Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for 8 guests, wine, special gift, local print and social media recognition and much more. Table sponsors also have the option of providing their own “celebrity” waiter or requesting the committee to provide one.

It will be a beautiful Italian Night Under the Stars with your friends.

In addition to elaborate table decorations and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid at our Live Auction featuring some unique experiences as travel season resumes.

Table sponsors can make purchases online and obtain further information by calling Christine at 661-259-9444 ext.143

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs and services offered by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita. The SCV Senior Center – Meals on Wheels Program has delivered over 400,000 meals during the pandemic.

For further information and table sponsorship reservations please call Christine Arnold at 661-259-9444 ext. 143 or admin@scv-seniorcenter.org.

Note: (All County protocols will be followed as prescribed in July 2021)

Featured on the cover is Elizabeth Hopp, Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, Kevin MacDonald and Horacio Rivera.