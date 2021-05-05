The Brittany Foundation Finding Their Forever Home – May 2021
A non-profit humane organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of homeless dogs, has several dogs for adoption.
TUZO
I lived in one home for 12 years when they said they had to move and could not take me with them which is why I am here. I am a Yorkie and Chihuahua mix and weigh about 10 lbs. I am quite friendly and a little frisky in a super sweet kinda way. My gait is a little off from an injury that never healed properly but that does not slow me down one bit. I enjoy my walks, snuggles and get along with other dogs my own size. I am used to living in a home and I promise I can fit right into yours.
ARCHIE
I was rescued from a county shelter in 2020 and pretty quickly was adopted ‘cuz I’m so darn cute. Unfortunately it was not working out for them so I was returned back here after 7 months. I will need someone who has the patience to help me with a bit of separation anxiety. But enough about all that. What matters is that I am very sweet, a great co-pilot, loving, enjoy long walks, belly rubs and snuggling on the couch. I am 10 years old and about 12 lbs. I get along just fine with other dogs my own size. They think I am a Jack Russell Terrier mix. If you are looking for a loyal companion I am the perfect little guy for you.
BOBBY McGEE
As you can see I am cute as a button. I am just 6 months old and possibly a Pomeranian and Spaniel mix. I currently weigh in at a whopping 8 pounds. I am all puppy! I play for most of my waking hours. I have just learned to walk on a leash and I really love the company of other dogs, especially ones I can run and be silly with. I would love to be adopted into a home that has another young pup who can match my enthusiasm for life. Please keep in mind, I will need all the basic training a puppy needs from basic commands to potty training, but it will all be worth it. How can you pass me up?
OREO
I was living in a car with my family because they sadly lost their home in one of the big fires. My family loved me enough to know this was not a safe place for me so they brought me to Brittany Foundation. I had a brief opportunity to live in a foster home but it was only short-term, so I am back here again. They discovered I enjoy being outdoors and so an apartment all day was not ideal for me. It has recently been determined that I have a slight heart murmur so I am taking daily medication for that, but already I am getting better the vet said. I am about 6 or 7 years old, a Rat Terrier and I weigh just 14 lbs. I am gentle, enjoy short walks, and I love my toys. I am hoping to find a foster or forever home in or around the Santa Clarita Valley so I can continue going to my same doctor. I want nothing more than the stability of a loving home. Could that be with you?
To inquire about adopting, volunteering, or donating to The Brittany Foundation, call 661-713-5240 or email brittany_dogs@yahoo.com. The Brittany Foundation opens its doors by appointment daily between 11 am and 2 pm. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see all our adoptable dogs and be the first to see new ones we welcome to our rescue. For more information, visit http://www.brittanyfoundation.com. Application, home check and fee required.
