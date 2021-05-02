This is Your Opportunity to Win a Brand New Toyota Corolla-Hybrid LE and to Support A Great Cause!
We are so pleased to feature Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on our cover this month, pictured from left to right are Roger E. Seaver, President and CEO, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation; Tracy “Bud” Lawrence, MD, Medical Director of Emergency Care, Joe Caso, Owner, Frontier Toyota
“2020 was the year of the pivot and 2021 is the year of the hybrid,” said Marlee Lauffer, President, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. The 48th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo Hybrid Golf Classic will be held on May 8th at Valencia Country Club. The Golf Classic is Henry Mayo’s signature fundraising event with all of the proceeds benefitting the Emergency Department. Joe Caso, celebrating his 25th year as title sponsor, has generously donated a brand new 2021 Toyota Corolla-Hybrid LE to assist in raising funds and awareness.
The Emergency Department at Henry Mayo is the “front door” of the hospital as it is open 24/7, always ready to serve the community. The dedicated team of doctors and nurses work tirelessly to protect and provide life-saving treatments to patients experiencing the most difficult health crisis. Therefore, the funding received from the annual Golf Classic is critical to sustaining these services.
The Golf Classic’s success over the years has been in large part due to the overwhelming support received from generous supporters like Joe Caso and Frontier Toyota, The Luechtefeld Group-Morgan Stanley, the Ullman Foundation, and all of the corporate sponsors. After last year’s challenges, the Santa Clarita Valley’s support is needed now more than ever. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation would like to invite everyone (age 18 and older) to participate and support this year’s efforts by entering for a chance to win a Brand New 2021 Toyota Corolla-Hybrid LE. There will only be 1000 tickets sold at $100 each. The drawing will take place at Noon on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. This year’s Golf Classic is limited in capacity, and will look a little different on the course under current restrictions. However, the Henry Mayo Foundation staff and its team of committed volunteers are planning a festive day of fun and golf with a focus on raising funds for life-saving Emergency Services. There are many sponsorship opportunities still available especially for non-golfers. The various levels provide golf enthusiasts and non-golfers with ways to participate off the course that support the event, and benefit the Emergency Department. For more information, please call 661-200-1200 or visit http://bidpal.net/golfhybrid.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Community would like to thank the Santa Clarita Valley community for its continued dedication and support.
THANK YOU TO OUR GENEROUS SPONSORS
Title Sponsor
Frontier Toyota
Reception Sponsor
Ullman Foundation
Presenting Sponsor
Luechtefeld Group Morgan Stanley
Major Sponsors
Facey Medical Group
Sodexo, Inc. & Affiliates
Santa Clarita Magazine
Signal Multimedia
Platinum, Gold & Silver Sponsors
Classic Wire Cut
Epstein Becker Green
Hensel Phelps/Leo A Daly
Interstate Rehab
Sandnes Family Foundation
Santa Clarita Emergency Medical
Group, Inc.
Tower Imaging Medical Group, Inc.
Toyota Financial Services
Valencia Pipe Company
C.A. Rasmussen, Inc.
FivePoint
Key Information Systems
Landscape Development, Inc.
Logix Federal Credit Union
Marsh & McLennan Insurance Agency, LLC
Medico Healthcare Linen Service
Scorpion
Union Bank
CBK Aviation, Inc.
Economy Office Supply
Gothic Landscape, Inc.
LBW Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.
Oakridge Landscape, Inc.
Precision Dynamics
Steven B. Chegwin, CPA
Sunkist Growers, Inc.
Valencia Acura
The Walt Disney Company
Hole, Contest & Refreshment Sponsors
American Family Funding
Amy & Kevin Grant
Mike & Brenda Neilson
HMC Architects
Jersey Mike’s Subs (Santa Clarita)
Marlee Lauffer
Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
Oakmont Santa Clarita
Oakmont Valencia
Peterson Printing
Rattler’s Bar B Que I Stone Fire Grill
Realty ONE Group Success
Remo, Inc.
Lina & Roger Seaver
RT Real Estate Corporation
Salt Creek Grille
Ultimate Kronos Group
Via Promotionals
*Sponsors as of 4.14.21
