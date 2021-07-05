5 Kitchen Design Ideas for Your Modern Home Remodel

Among 2021’s home trends, modern kitchen designs are very popular and for good reason. These modern, minimalistic, and contemporary looks are clean, sophisticated, and note-worthy. The details that go into attaining the modern look can be a little nuanced, but with the help of a professional and reputable contractor, and an idea of what to look for, you can achieve your dream modern kitchen remodel.

Here are five ideas to keep in mind when planning your modern kitchen design:

Appliances in Drawers: The best way to achieve the sleek look of a modern kitchen is to hide the extras. From moving your microwave from above to stove to a built in island shelf to replacing your refrigerator with a refrigerated drawer, the simplistic look of the minimalist kitchen is a sure way to achieve your modern goals.

Mixed Materials: Stone, copper, concrete and wood compliment the modern look with a natural feel. Pair them together to give your kitchen the modern luxury you desire. The mixture of the materials will trick the eye to make even the smallest kitchens appear larger!

Floating Shelves: Out are the days of concealing everything. Replacing those singular cabinets with marble shelves to display your crystal will give your kitchen the sparkle. Shelving is a great way to break up the kitcehn while still allowing it to flow and not compromising on storage space.

Light Options: Dramatic lights will grab the attention while incorporating natural light and large windows will make sure your kitchen feels spacious and inviting. Mixing a unique pendant light with an oversized kitchen window will allow your kitchen to be inviting and intriguing.

More Metal: Try switching your glass cabinet doors with a metal front to give your kitchen the modern accent it needs. By tastefully incorporating industrial elements into your kitchen, you can bring your kitchen into 2021!

Ready to discuss your new modern kitchen design? Give us a call at 661-799-8089. Let’s build your dream and turn your house into a home together.