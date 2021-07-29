A Note From the Publishers – August 2021

We were saddened to learn about the passing of Dora Zavala on July 9, 2021. We have known Dora personally for many years, she was just 59 years-old and we lost her way too early. Dora always had a sincere smile and kind words to share, she had a good heart and worked tirelessly with the Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley organization. We send our sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Being involved with non-profits is second nature to us here at the Santa Clarita Magazine. In fact, you will find two great organizations on our cover this month, both promoting events to raise funds.

We congratulate Circle of Hope, whose Vine 2 Wine event sold out in a very short time. This years’ event is a little different from those before, however, there will still be the same great wine and fabulous auction items, it’s the location that’s proving to be a great hit. Porsche of Santa Clarita have gone all out to accommodate this 300 + people gala, which is probably going to be the event of the year! Did you know there’s an underground museum and fabulous restaurant at the new Porsche dealership on Creekside? We wish Circle of Hope great success and we are looking forward to attending the soiree on August 21.

Not into cocktail parties? No need to worry, grab your golf buddies and join College of the Canyons for their 30th annual Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament, which will be held on August 30, at the Valencia Country Club. Sponsorships are still available, check out the full story on page 24.

It’s exciting to see the increase of events this year, we are introducing many in this issue including the SCV Music Festival on September 25 which benefits the Wish Education Foundation, Walk to End Alzheimers on October 2, Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea on October 9, Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on October 15, the 8th annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off on October 28, benefiting feed SCV, Valley Industry Associations 40th Anniversary Ruby Ball on November 5, 11th annual Empowering Hearts Gala benefiting Single Mothers Outreach on November 12, the list is too long to mention them all here, so please take your time browse the pages of this magazine and make a note of all the upcoming events in Santa Clarita, we guarantee you will find something wonderful to do and someone wonderful to support.

If you can’t participate in the events, nominate your favorite under 40 year-old entrepreneur. Nominations are now open for the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine SCV 40 Under Forty event. Such a great way to introduce our future leaders. Get your nominations in before September 10, 2021.

The August/September issue of élite Magazine is looking great and is now in your mailbox. It’s packed with great local stories and we are thrilled to honor SCV’s best of the best in two categories, Home & Garden and Kids Activities. Not getting your copy of élite Magazine? Give us a call and we will add you to our mailing list. We are happy to introduce the next Ultimate Awards which will be honoring local dining establishments, so please don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

Until next time, wishing you a very happy and healthy August, Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi