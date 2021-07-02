A Note From the Publishers – July 2021

In the 31 years of producing the Santa Clarita Magazine, I have never been so moved by an advertisement than the one that is currently running on page 33 of this publication. Audrey, Jennie, Michelle and Sara, friends of a local resident are reaching out and asking for your help for a dear friend. It’s a big ask but one that could save the life of a local wife and mother of two. If you, or if you know anyone that can help, please email savealife@gmail.com for more information. Thank you, we will be doing follow up stories in future issues!

May we be the first to wish everyone a very Happy 4th of July! It’s such a relief to finally be able to celebrate with our families and friends. This will be the happiest of holidays for many, a time to make up for all the missed celebrations we have had to endure over the past 16 months. So, whether you are doing a backyard barbeque or visiting one of the many fabulous restaurants here in town, we hope you enjoy just getting together and being able to catch up on lost conversations, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings etc.!

For the past 7-years, we have loved featuring our fabulous Old Town Newhall business owners on our cover and this year is no exception. Please take a look at what’s happening on Main Street and the surrounding areas, we have a great section dedicated to all of them starting on page 48. If you haven’t visited Old Town Newhall in a while, now is the time, there’s so much to do.

Talking about things to do, it seems that local events are picking up and with a sigh of relief, ZOOM events seem to be a thing of the past!

The City of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the return of the 2021 Fireworks show which will be held on the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street at approximately 9:15 pm on the 4th. The City are also inviting residents and business owners to compete in a Citywide 4th of July Patriotic Decorating Contest, there’s money to be won for the winners. See the full story on page 32. Concerts in the park are back! With a wide array of bands performing, there is sure to be something you will enjoy with the entire family, so pack up your picnic or with the help of WeGo Delivers order food delivery directly to the park. Please see page 28 for more information.

The WISH Education Foundation is asking for your support for their 1st. annual Cars Under the Stars, which will take place on Saturday, July 24th from 6-10 pm on top of the parking structure outside of Macy’s™ at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Enjoy live music, great food, wine and beer, and their goal is 100 + cars, you can even register your own car. Turn to page 28 for more information.

The SCV Senior Center is celebrating with their Celebrity Waiter “Bella Notte @ Bella Vida” event which will be a superb Italian Evening Under the Stars, sponsorships and seats are still available so give them a call at 661-259-9444 ext. 143 for more information.

College of the Canyons Foundation is looking for sponsors and players for their Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament, which will be held on August 30th at the Valencia Country Club. Give them a call at 661-362-3434 to support their efforts.

Congratulations to the Assistance League Santa Clarita on the grand opening of their beautiful store at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. What a great accomplishment for some very dedicated volunteers.

Wishing you a safe and happy 4th of July

Sincerely, Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi