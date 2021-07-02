A Romp in the Sun

It’s summer and the world is again open for adventure! If you have been feeling the call of those beautiful sandy beaches, you’re not the only one! Laura and I have been discussing our dream summer vacations and it always come down to, where do you want to go and what are you going to take? In our latest July ad we featured our favorite must have travel companions. Created in Bali, our new line of full length rompers can take you from day to evening. In ombre colors cast in Tropical Teal, Ocean Current Blue, and Pacific Dolphin Gray you can let that stress free beachy glow shine through. Whether over a swimsuit by the water, or with a beautiful artisan wrap and some strappy sandals at a new local eatery, this romper has a kind of effortless versatility. This is key when selecting pieces for a trip. Make it smart but keep it simple.

Great partnering or styling can enhance any look while also adding function. This will let you enjoy more of the moment and create lasting memories. You can take this approach when accessorizing. Laura and I chose a simple hand beaded resin necklace to layer into the look to create a statement of simplicity and fun.

Accessories often compliment your mood, so be sure to choose the feeling of want to have for the adventure of your choice. And, don’t forget the best bag for the job! One of our favorite must-have handbags is the Driftwood Cadence Crossbody by Hobo. It features a fantastic strap system that allows you to have a clutch, wristlet, shoulder, and crossbody all in one. It is the perfect size for all your essentials while still fitting into a shopper or tote of your choice. The color falls into a beautiful cosmetic neutral palette in a luscious vintage leather that extends any vacay wardrobe or trip agenda.

So, if you would like to share your dream vacation and have a fun styling session for the upcoming summer months, please stop by! We would love to help you select the perfect pieces that fit your needs for your picture perfect days in the sun! Come visit us at: In Good Company, 25269 the Old Rd. Unit L, Stevenson Ranch across from Outback Steakhouse!

​