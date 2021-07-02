 

A Tempting Trifecta – Azul Tequila Mixican Grill & Bar

by | Jul 1, 2021 | Dining, Arts & Entertainment

At Azul Tequila, nothing is more important than combining good service with great dishes. Their dessert sampler platter brings together all of their delicious sweets on one plate for you to try: churro bites, flan, and of course, fried ice cream. Their caramel-filled churros are topped with cinnamon, sugar, and whipped cream, and pair perfectly with their satisfyingly sweet fried ice cream and authentic homemade flan. This dish is the perfect pastry package!
Visit Azul Tequila’s website to place an online order your own tasty Mexican dishes: http://azultequilagrill.com/menu or give them a call at (661) 254-5500.

Seasonal Changes… and Me

by | Jul 1, 2021 |

Ladies it’s that dreaded time of year again. No, I’m not talking about tax time. I’m talking about something even worse to us. That would be swim suit season! We should be looking forward to it… family outings to the lake or beach and perhaps vacations but instead we...

A Romp in the Sun

by | Jul 1, 2021 |

  It’s summer and the world is again open for adventure! If you have been feeling the call of those beautiful sandy beaches, you’re not the only one! Laura and I have been discussing our dream summer vacations and it always come down to, where do you want to go...

Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

