A Timeless Favorite – Mom Can Cook Thai Kitchen
Mom Can Cook Thai kitchen prides itself as being one of the best Thai restaurants in all of Santa Clarita, and their mango sticky rice is just one reason why. The dish combines the sweetness of mango and condensed milk with the more savory texture and flavor of sticky rice, and it’s the perfect dish to end the night. The dish features fresh mango and perfectly-prepared sticky rice, and it’s a classic Thai dessert that’s impossible to turn down.
Order online from Mom Can Cook: https://momcancooksc.blizzfull.com/ or call ahead to place a take out order: (661) 251-8103.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Seasonal Changes… and Me
Ladies it’s that dreaded time of year again. No, I’m not talking about tax time. I’m talking about something even worse to us. That would be swim suit season! We should be looking forward to it… family outings to the lake or beach and perhaps vacations but instead we...
Renovate Your Wall Space
Consider updating your home or office easily and cost effectively by changing some elements of your décor. Certainly, there are many ways to update and redecorate your space, but one you might not have considered is framing. Whether you reframe an existing picture,...
A Romp in the Sun
It’s summer and the world is again open for adventure! If you have been feeling the call of those beautiful sandy beaches, you’re not the only one! Laura and I have been discussing our dream summer vacations and it always come down to, where do you want to go...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE