A Timeless Favorite – Mom Can Cook Thai Kitchen

Mom Can Cook Thai kitchen prides itself as being one of the best Thai restaurants in all of Santa Clarita, and their mango sticky rice is just one reason why. The dish combines the sweetness of mango and condensed milk with the more savory texture and flavor of sticky rice, and it’s the perfect dish to end the night. The dish features fresh mango and perfectly-prepared sticky rice, and it’s a classic Thai dessert that’s impossible to turn down.

Order online from Mom Can Cook: https://momcancooksc.blizzfull.com/ or call ahead to place a take out order: (661) 251-8103.