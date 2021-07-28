Change the Look of Your Room!

Window treatments are my specialty because they are custom treatments that frame the view and make your room complete. I can offer many different kinds of styles and all are custom made in my workroom. This includes draperies or curtains, shades and top treatments such as cornices, valences, and swags. We have created over 200 window treatments each year and have a solution to all your window covering needs. We carry a wide assortment of drapery hardware, fabrics, trims, drapery rods and finials and rings both modern and decorative.

How about draperies, cushions or pillows for the outside? We carry outdoor fabrics such as Sunbrella in all kinds of solids, patterns, textures and are high performance fabrics suitable for the indoors and outdoors. They resist fading and are stain resistant and can be cleaned with soap and water. Outdoor fabrics are ideal for cushions and pillows and outdoor foam is availa-ble to extend the life of the cushions used for outdoor seating.

Custom cushions, decorative pillows and table skirts add punch to a room and pull together colors used elsewhere. We offer dozens of custom pillows shapes and sizes. We also can cre-ate beautiful table skirts and table toppers and table runners. We can create custom shaped cushions for window seats or for the nook that goes unnoticed.

Custom bedding is always fun because it can change up a room and put a nice spin on the mood. Pillow shams can be square or rectangular, boxed or knifed-edged with many de-tails. You can put a self welt on the edges, ruffles, cord trim, tassel trim bullion fringe, brushed fringe, beaded trim all to change the style of the shams.

Call Debbie’s Sewing and Interiors. I am open seven days a week, so any time is great time to call, 661-294-9894. You can also visit www.debbiesewinginteriors.com or email debbiessewing@sbcglobal.net. I would be glad to come to your home and measure and give you some ideas or listen to what you would like to do and make it happen.

