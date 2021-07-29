Cheers To Vine2Wine! Presented by Circle of Hope

What does wine, beer, great food, exotic cars and a museum all have in common? They can all be found at this year’s Vine 2 Wine fundraising event to benefit local nonprofit Circle of Hope on August 21, 2021. This year’s annual event will feature wine and beer tasting from over 20 wineries and breweries from throughout Southern California set in the Wünderground Museum at Porsche Santa Clarita, which brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles that help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display. Guests will enjoy a wine and beer tasting experience from PRP Wine International, Entourage Two Papas, Ascension Cellars, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Gagnon Cellars, Parhelion Cellars, Artesian Uprising, Summer Somewhere Wines, Montemar Winery, Brewery Draconum, Mystic Hills Vineyard, ONX Wines, Pagter Brothers Winery, Pulchella Winery, Hoi Polloi Winery, Tobin James Cellars, Reyes Winery, Anheuser-Busch Hard Seltzers, Golden Star Vineyards, Wolf Creek Brewery, Coruce Vineyards and Winery, Santa Barbara Winery and more.

Along with wine and beer tasting and an opportunity to speak with the vintners and brewers themselves, guests will enjoy a gourmet sit down dinner, a live and silent auction, music by Lance Allyn and entrance into the Wünderground museum. “We appreciate how the community is coming out to support Circle of Hope” noted Alex Hafizi, Chairman of the Board for Circle of Hope. “Our three co-chairs for the event Christy Grable, Alison Lindemann and Nola Aronson have done so much to ensure this will be a very exciting and memorable evening.”

Vine2 Wine is one of the organizations signature fundraising events. “The support of those in the community, our sponsors and donors are vital to the success of our fundraising efforts which enables us to offer all our programs and services to our community free of charge.”, states Laura Kirchhoff, Executive Director of Circle of Hope. “We are especially grateful to all of our sponsors and to Porsche Santa Clarita for hosting us”. All proceeds from the evening support Circle of Hope, a cancer support organization in Santa Clarita that offers emotional, financial, educational and supportive wellness therapies to those in the community affected by cancer. “Galpin Motors has always been an advocate for cancer patient care and treatment”, said Joe Allis, General Manager of Porsche Santa Clarita. “With the recent loss of our matriarch, Mrs. Jane Boeckmann, we at Porsche Santa Clarita felt compelled to assist Circle of Hope when we were approached by the organization. Circle of Hope represents so much of what we believe in. Being involved with Circle of Hope, and helping any way we can, is instinctive to our principles and mission statement. Thank you Circle of Hope for all you do for those who so desperately need your services, and for letting us be a small part of it”.

Circle of Hope a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization offers financial assistance with cancer medical bills to qualified individuals, supportive services with wellness therapies designed as cancer support, educational resources and a support group for cancer patients, survivors, family, and caregivers. All services are offered free of charge. For more information, please visit www.circleofhopeinc.org or call 661 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, Ca. 91321.

Event Sponsors Include:

Logix Federal Credit Union

Sand Canyon Country Club

Advanced Audiology

Scorpion

Cars and Cabernet-Volk, Heaton & Volk

Supervisor Katheryn Barger

Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation

Centurion Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Boston Scientific

Owen, Patterson & Owen

Dan & Janine Jones

Farmers Insurance-Damien White

Valencia Auto Center

Zerehi Waymire Family Law

WSI Internet Consulting

Coldwell Banker Quality Properties-Deb Ragonig

9Round Kickbox Fitness

Mission Valley Bank

Camelot Moving & Storage

The Watters Group

Keller Williams VIP Properties-Siby Jehn-Johnson

Marcy James-Cross Country Mortgage

Darmon McGruder-The DW Cookie Co.

Santa Clarita Magazine

KHTS Hometown Station

The Signal

SCV TV

