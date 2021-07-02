FivePoint Valencia Releases New Homes For Sale – Shoppers Like The Community’s First Choices

New home shoppers are moving fast to become buyers at FivePoint Valencia, and FivePoint reports immediate response to first purchase opportunities at this planned community. For safety reasons during construction, Valencia was not open to the public at press time, but private, VIP tours were available with selected builders.

Visit www.valencia.com to register for timely updates. Also connect with Valencia’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/ValenciaCalifornia.

Among the first choices at Valencia is KB Homes’ Clover collection. To learn more about VIP tours and pre-qualification for purchasing, please visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-524-6637.

Lennar is also introducing new home collections, with sales underway and VIP tours. Visit www.lennar.com or call 888-216-2494 to schedule a tour and to begin pre-qualification.

Toll Brothers will bring its luxury designs to Valencia with the Skylar collection. For details and updates, call 844-700-8655 or visit www.tollbrothers.com

Pricing is from the $400,000s for available homes. Valencia’s distinctive design variety provides detached and attached homes, with stylish architecture, versatile layouts, indoor/outdoor living space and new home personalizing choices. Notable builders include KB Home, Lennar, Richmond American Homes and Toll Brothers.

Inspired by its historic Newhall Ranch origins, Valencia harmonizes progressive, sustainable concepts for homes and their surroundings, which will offer diverse ways to explore the community’s glorious outdoor environment.

Expansive spaces will hold parks; amenities for kids and adults; discovery points; neighborhood electric vehicle paths; and trails for hiking and biking, some that connect with LA County’s regional trails network. The future Valencia plan also includes light commercial uses.

The new community is served by the William S. Hart District for junior high and high schools, while elementary school children will be part of the Newhall School District or the Saugus School District.

Valencia’s new home diversity, scenic location, amenities and quality schools address the “must haves” for many shoppers, and convenience completes a desirable picture. Retail, dining and leisure choices are nearby, and adjacency to I-5 puts work centers within easy reach. Nearby access to Metrolink, freeways and airports strengthens connectivity.

This emerging community springs from the collaborative efforts of FivePoint, City, County and school officials. Civic organizations and Los Angeles County citizens also contributed to Valencia’s concepts.

FivePoint is a California company that designs and develops mixed-use master-planned communities in three of the state’s most dynamic coastal markets — Orange County, Los Angeles County and San Francisco County. FivePoint is noted for seamlessly integrating residential, commercial, retail, schools, entertainment venues, and recreational elements, including civic areas for parks and open space. www.fivepoint.com