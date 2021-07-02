In House Magic – Salt Creek Grille

All of Salt Creek Grille’s desserts are made in house by pastry chef Ginger Byrd, which makes them all the most scrumptious and satisfying. Their banana crème brulee is a must have each and every time – rich banana custard and triple cracked brulee are topped off with caramel rum sauce to give you the best in taste and presentation, and the dish is accompanied by a signature cookie as their own cherry on top. This dessert is an irresistible one for banana lovers and sweet tooths everywhere, and belongs on everyone’s food bucket list.

Check out Salt Creek Grill’s menu online: http://saltcreekgrille.com/valencia/ or put in a reservation to enjoy their dine-in experience.