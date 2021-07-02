In House Magic – Salt Creek Grille
All of Salt Creek Grille’s desserts are made in house by pastry chef Ginger Byrd, which makes them all the most scrumptious and satisfying. Their banana crème brulee is a must have each and every time – rich banana custard and triple cracked brulee are topped off with caramel rum sauce to give you the best in taste and presentation, and the dish is accompanied by a signature cookie as their own cherry on top. This dessert is an irresistible one for banana lovers and sweet tooths everywhere, and belongs on everyone’s food bucket list.
Check out Salt Creek Grill’s menu online: http://saltcreekgrille.com/valencia/ or put in a reservation to enjoy their dine-in experience.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Seasonal Changes… and Me
Ladies it’s that dreaded time of year again. No, I’m not talking about tax time. I’m talking about something even worse to us. That would be swim suit season! We should be looking forward to it… family outings to the lake or beach and perhaps vacations but instead we...
Renovate Your Wall Space
Consider updating your home or office easily and cost effectively by changing some elements of your décor. Certainly, there are many ways to update and redecorate your space, but one you might not have considered is framing. Whether you reframe an existing picture,...
A Romp in the Sun
It’s summer and the world is again open for adventure! If you have been feeling the call of those beautiful sandy beaches, you’re not the only one! Laura and I have been discussing our dream summer vacations and it always come down to, where do you want to go...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE