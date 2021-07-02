Laughing with Di

A little birdie (golf) told me I shouldn’t pass (football) up the opportunity to celebrate this year’s rapid (car racing) rise of “older” athletes’ accomplishments!

Let’s have a laugh or did you laugh already?

There’s a streak going on that started in February when Tom Brady (43) won Super Bowl LV. That was followed by Phil Mickelson (50) whom they termed the “oldest” golfer to win the PGA Championship. The most recent “elder” athlete of a sporting event was Helio Castroneves (46), who won the Indy 500 in May. Now, mind you, none of these gentlemen (except Phil) are 50 and yet they have been bundled into a group that I guess the sporting world considers “old”.

“. . . many Founding Fathers were younger than 40 years old in 1776, with several qualifying as Founding Teenagers or Twentysomethings. The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence was 44.” * Thomas Jefferson was 33; John Adams was 40; John Hancock was 39; the oldest being Benjamin Franklin who was 70. So, I don’t think we should call them elder statesmen either!

Switching gears, when a win turns into a loss, it may have made us stronger, sadder or eager to try again. The first time I lost a Scrabble game to my son I was surprised, proud of him, and not too happy with myself all at the same time. The other day, I lost my “first” mask. It was a sentimental loss because it was hand-made for me and was special. These are the times we are living in when such a loss becomes a thing.

Anyway, as you celebrate July Fourth, take a moment to appreciate all of the young and older people in your life who have been winners and losers!

*Todd Andrlik, 2013, Slate