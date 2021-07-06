Pet Diabetes
Pet diabetes is a disease that is seen in dogs and cats, as well as other animals. Because of its common occurrence in humans, people are aware of some of the symptoms and treatments given, as well as some of the complications that occur.
It is very important in dealing with this disease in dogs and cats, to know that it is not the same as in people, even though some things are similar. The main problem has to do with an abnormality in the carbohydrate metabolism, which eventually leads to a hyperglycemia (high blood sugar). Dogs and cats have different presentations and diagnostic approaches differ.
One of the most common symptoms is an increased water consumption, which in turn leads to increased urination. These, however, are not exclusive of diabetes, and for this reason a set of blood tests and urine analyses need to be done to differentiate from other diseases.
Once diagnosed, treatment may involve a combination of insulin treatment (there are several types of insulin), diet, hospitalization, etc., tailored to the individual pet. It is sometimes an emergency presentation with life-threatening consequences, so immediate attention should be sought with your veterinarian.
VIP stands for “Very Important Pets”, and ALL pets are important! Whether a person owns a dog, a cat, bird, reptile, rabbit, hamster or horses and other large animals, their pet is an integral part of their daily life and are considered part of the family. For this reason, VIP considers it a privilege to have people trust us with their pets. We are dedicated in providing the latest in veterinary medical and surgical techniques and care with the purpose of keepings pets healthy.
VIP Veterinary Services is located at 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road, Suite D-5 in the Santa Clarita Plaza. For more information, please call us at 661-222-7387.
