Renovate Your Wall Space

Consider updating your home or office easily and cost effectively by changing some elements of your décor. Certainly, there are many ways to update and redecorate your space, but one you might not have considered is framing. Whether you reframe an existing picture, frame treasured photos or frame fun memorabilia, you’re sure to create a new, personalized space that shows off your personality.

One easy way to update an existing picture is to have it reframed. A new frame or mat can totally transform the look and feel of your artwork. The endless choices of materials and colors make it easy to take something outdated and make it new and exciting again.

Are your family photos sitting in boxes or hidden on a hard drive? Those memories are an integral part of your family’s history and should be displayed proudly through your space. You can choose to go with either one large impact photo or a collection of varying size photos for a lovely grouping that will add character and dimension to your home.

We all have bits and pieces of things that we just can’t bear to part with, whether it’s a collection of items from your last vacation, your son’s favorite football jersey, or even your grandmother’s handwritten recipe for her world-famous chocolate cake. Three dimensional objects are idea for placement in a unique, one-of-a-kind shadow box that’s all about you and your family. It makes a perfect way to tell your family’s story through your collection of treasures.

