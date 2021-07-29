SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Are Now Open

Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Magazine are proud to announce that nomination submissions for this year’s SCV 40 under Forty will open as of August 1, 2021 and close on September 10, 2021.

It is such an honor to have Alexander Hafizi and Brittany Barlog co-chairing this event this year.

SCV 40 under Forty honors individuals that are dedicated, passionate, and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities. Each nominee must the following criteria:

1. Must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of November 18, 2021.

2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.

3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley,

4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree.

To nominate, head to: www.scv40underforty.com/nominate

Interested in supporting JCI Santa Clarita’s SCV 40 under Forty event? We are looking for sponsors now. With the support of this community, we have been able to keep this event going since 2009 and appreciate each and every one of you. Let’s make 2021 the best year yet.

Contact Alexander Hafizi or Brittany Barlog by email us at scv40under40@gmail.com.

For more information about this event go to our website at www.scv40underforty.com.