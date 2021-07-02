The Best of Both – Olive Terrace Grill & Bar

At Olive Terrace, their impressive dessert list makes it difficult to choose just one favorite, but for many guests, their signature chocolate croissant bread putting takes the cake – get it? The pudding is made with a deliciously flaky chocolate croissant base and, when combined with their crème anglaise and mouthwatering whiskey sauce, makes for the sweetest finale to your night. All of their desserts are homemade and freshly prepared just for you, so what are you waiting for?

Stop by Olive Terrace to dine in at 28261 Newhall Ranch Rd., or visit their website to order online for takeout: http://oliveterracebarandgrill.com