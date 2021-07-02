Timeless Tiramisu – Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant
Bella Cucina offers the best that Italian cuisine has to offer at the hands of Chef Toumadi in the kitchen. Their classic tiramisu is a new spin on an old favorite, with its smooth flavor and delicious coffee undertones that pair beautifully with the delicate cocoa top layer. Take their tasty tiramisu out for a spin and find yourself in coffee and cocoa bliss after your next Italian meal.
Place an order online at http://bellacucinascv.com/ or call ahead: (661) 263-1414
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – July 2021
In the 31 years of producing the Santa Clarita Magazine, I have never been so moved by an advertisement than the one that is currently running on page 33 of this publication. Audrey, Jennie, Michelle and Sara, friends of a local resident are reaching out and...
Fun At Westfield Town Center
Join Westfield Valencia Town Center as we kick off summer with a series of events and activities. Visit www.westfield.com/valencia for a list or events and full details. June 25 – 27: Hello Sunshine: Summer Kick Off EventWestfield Valencia Town Center is...
A Grand Reception
A Grand VIP Reception was held on May 16, 2021 to thank the many generous donors who helped with the construction of the new Assistance League Resale Store located at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. Their names appear on our Stars of Recognition wall inside the...
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
Santa Clarita Magazine has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 30 years. A family owned and operated business, Santa Clarita Magazine has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1990 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
FOLLOW US
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE