Timeless Tiramisu – Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant

Bella Cucina offers the best that Italian cuisine has to offer at the hands of Chef Toumadi in the kitchen. Their classic tiramisu is a new spin on an old favorite, with its smooth flavor and delicious coffee undertones that pair beautifully with the delicate cocoa top layer. Take their tasty tiramisu out for a spin and find yourself in coffee and cocoa bliss after your next Italian meal.

Place an order online at http://bellacucinascv.com/ or call ahead: (661) 263-1414