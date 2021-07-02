Tres Leches and Tres Pieces, Please! – Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.

Wolf Creek Brewery prides itself on its selection of freshly prepared in-house dessert options, including their Tres Leches cake. Sure, you’ve had Tres Leches cakes before, but no dessert list is complete without Wolf Creek’s: it’s sweet, moist, melts in your mouth, and topped off with a drizzle of condensed milk that’s tempting enough to make any diner’s mouth water.

Check out their daily menu at http://wolfcreekbrewingco.com or call (661) 263-9653 for more information.