26th Annual River Rally Cleanup Event Returns September 18 Volunteers Must Pre-Register by September 17
Sign-up to volunteer today for the City of Santa Clarita’s 26th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. behind the shopping center at 18386 Soledad Canyon Road. Those interested in participating are required to register in advance starting August 2 at santaclaritavolunteers.com. All volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online by September 17.
The Santa Clara River, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in southern California. Each year, the River Rally brings at least 1,200 volunteers together to clean a portion of the Santa Clara River to help protect the endangered species that call it home, including the California red-legged frog and California condor.
Participating volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sunscreen and a hat. Volunteers are also encouraged to stay hydrated and bring a reusable water bottle to help reduce waste.
Water and free giveaways for registered volunteers will be provided while supplies last. Gloves and trash bags to pick up debris are provided as well.
During the event, volunteers will have the opportunity to enjoy the Environmental Expo, which will feature non-profits, community groups and governmental organizations offering tips on conserving our local watershed, pollution prevention, recycling and more.
Participants are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to the event site. A FREE bike valet will be provided by Incycle.
To ensure the safety of all participants, booths at the Environmental Expo will be distanced six feet apart in an open environment. In addition, hand-washing stations will be available. Volunteers are required to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, regardless of vaccination status.
River Rally Cleanup Event volunteer registration is open to all ages. No pets are allowed. For more information on the 26th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit www.GreenSantaClarita.com. For information on volunteer registration, email volunteers@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3708.
