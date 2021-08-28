A Note From the Publishers – September 2021

We were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Adele Macpherson on August 8, 2021. She was such a powerful, but gentle force in the Santa Clarita Valley, never the one who looked for the limelight, she was the person who just got things done without fuss. Adele, much the same as myself, was a transplant from England, she loved our community and worked tirelessly to make it a better place. She was named Woman of the Year in 2002 and more recently received the keys to the city from the City of Santa Clarita Valley. We have more information about her involvement and unwavered dedication to local non-profits together with her amazing life on page 34. Please take some time to read it and learn what a wonderful person she was, she will always be remembered. We send our sincere condolences to her family and friends.

I think Adele would have been proud to see just how busy our local non-profits are in this month of September. Our magazine is packed with so many places to go and things to do.

We had fun with our cover this month with the recreation of the Beatles Abbey Road album cover, all in aid of the SCV Music Festival on September 25, benefitting the WiSH Education Foundation. You guessed it, they will be featuring the music of the fab four. We’ve attended this event in previous years when they featured Tom Petty and David Bowie, it truly is a great experience. At any one time, you could have 40 local musicians jamming on the stage with the crowd singing along. If you are looking for a very fun night out and you love the Beatles music, we would highly recommend this.

If the Beatles are not your scene, maybe you would enjoy a day at the fabulous Valencia Country Club playing golf in support of our local Sheriff’s. Mark your calendars for Monday, September 13 and remember we live in one of the safest cities in the US, and it’s time to give back to thank the hard-working men and women who protect us and keep Santa Clarita safe. Go to page 24 to sign up today.

Special thanks to Mike at Joie de Vivre Photographie for always making our covers look great with his creative photography!

Talking about picture perfect, the Santa Clara River needs our help this month! The City of Santa Clarita is calling all volunteers to the 26th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Be sure to sign up by September 17 to participate.

We tried something different this month, we have a beautiful Bridal section to introduce you to. We found some of the very best bridal vendors who can help you with your plans. Turn to page 50 for more information.

We spent a fabulous night at the Porsche Santa Clarita dealership on August 21, where Circle of Hope had their Vine 2 Wine fundraiser event. It’s a blessing to have community minded people such as Porsche who went over-the-top in support of Circle of Hope. The venue was outstanding, the wineries were delicious, the food served by Galpin Horseless Carriage was outstanding, the silent and live auction items were amazing and over 350 guests with 60 volunteers raised much needed funds for local cancer patients. We are so pleased to be involved with this organization who received the Non-Profit of the Year award from Senator Scott Wilk. We would like to congratulate Laura Kirchoff, Executive Director and of course our son, Alexander Hafizi who is the foundation Chairman of the Board, along with the co-chairs of the event Christy Grable, Alison Lindemann and Nola Aronson, you all did an amazing job.

Don’t forget to check out our very special Home & Garden guide on page 106. Please support our advertisers, they are the reason we are here, we appreciate their loyal support and your support of them.

Until next time Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi