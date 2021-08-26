Celebrate the Arrival of Fall – As summer comes to an end, join us at Green Thumb Garden Center as we kick off the Fall Season.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND Patio Sales Event – September 4, 5, 6.

End of season deals on all floor sample patio furniture sets, umbrellas, cushions, patio and home decor accessories.

CELEBRATE THE ARRIVAL OF FALL with Green Thumb’s 2-day sales event September 18 and 19. Bulbs. Cool Season Vegetables. Mums. Winter Flowers. Lawn rejuvenation. California Natives. Fall Planting. Autumn is a busy time in our gardens and Green Thumb is stocked an ready to celebrate the season. Join us for Fall savings throughout the garden center.

HALLOWEEN GRAND OPENING – September 18 and 19. As the nights grow longer and the eve of the full moon approaches, lights have been seen moving about in the old MacCobb Mansion. Is it Cluthra searching for her husband Claude who has not been seen since their honeymoon a half a century ago, or is it Claude himself? Come and join us for the opening of our Annual Halloween Display at our Fall Sales Event September 18 & 19. Halloween deals abound, along with the unveiling of our Department 56 Halloween Village Display.

For additional information, consult the garden professionals at Green Thumb Garden Center, 23734 Newhall Ave., Old Town Newhall.

