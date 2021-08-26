 

Comfort and Reassurance Villar Dentistry & Orthodontics

A mixture of kindness, courtesy, and professionalism makes superior customer service. Known as Santa Clarita’s premier dentists, Dr. Alexander Villar, Brandon Villar and their team combine creativity with excellent patient care. They are committed to helping patients understand and be a part of the decision making process. The Villars walk their patients through procedures, step by step with diagrams and numerous examples ensuring they understand completely what is happening with their care. They have helped restore people’s trust and confidence in dentistry.
The Villar’s have built their practice around the basic principles of: beautiful, natural looking results, dentistry done in comfort, and your time is very valuable. Anyone who seeks to improve their smile or just need basic dental work seek the Villar’s because of their superb bedside manner and expertise that is ranked in the top few in the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles area. Their work is always designed according to the patients’ needs and comfort. Not to mention his interventions are made to last. Team Villar craft a firm dental foundation to fit any patient and oversees the progress from start to finish with counseling and advice on prevention and maintenance. Their philosophy is, “We want our patients for life. We only give them what they truly need and include them in the decisions regarding their own dental treatment. The patient plays a major role in their treatment and their goals and concerns are very important our team. We also believe in giving them beautiful teeth. They get the best smile from us, every time.”
