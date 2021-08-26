Planning for Fall Planting Time!

Most of the country is getting ready for fall while we living in SCV are still in full summer heat, so talking about Fall Planting may seem premature – but it is not because Planting requires Planning and that is exactly what we should be doing now! When we avoid planting during our super hot months we are helping our plants thrive by giving them a great start. Here are a few things that I like about autumn plants and planting:

Autumn planting will add color and texture to your garden by introducing plants that will look good through the cooler months too. Some of the Mediterranean plants available now are either blooming now or will be soon, so they’ll be an extra pop of color after the spring planted perennials are finished. The California Natives that you plant now will give you low water beauty by their second summer, so the sooner you plan which ones you want, the better.

Planting as it cools off during autumn will allow your plants to adapt easily and grow quickly. We are lucky enough to really have two planting seasons (and plenty of fudging in between). Don’t waste your cooler days (when they come).

My favorite planting times for ground covers are March and mid October/November; they establish well and really grow vigorously. Take advantage of planting by planning now in September!

In case you were wondering, here are a few of my fall favorite plants. Natives of all types! Planting from November right through February or March is the ideal time to give these plants the leg up to thrive. I love all Cleveland Sages, Hummingbird Sage, California Fuschia, as well as California Lilac. If you want to plant some Mediterranean plants, I suggest some amazing South African Bulbs like Babiana stricta, Tritonia duesta, and Chasmanthus. Put this in your garden now, for a lovely winter surprise that will come back for you year after year. Australia also has a beautiful group of plants like Grevilleas, Emu Bushes, Lomandras, and Dianella. These last two look like grasses but don’t require the cutting back that many grasses do.

Julie Molinare is a Certified Landscape Designer living in the Santa Clarita for over 15 years. Julie taught the Introduction to Landscape Design Class @ CSUN Tseng College of Extended Learning and is Owner/Designer of The Grass Is Always Greener Designs 661-917-3521 www.thegrassisalwaysgreener.net – make sure to visit the blog page to sign up for information and garden reminders.